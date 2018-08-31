Dear Editor: Working families in Wisconsin just want a dignified life: a family supporting job, good public schools, a safe community, opportunity for their children to succeed, and support in health, natural disaster, or job loss emergencies.
In the past seven years, the state Legislature passed and the governor signed laws keeping the income of working families down and taking rights from family breadwinners. Since then Wisconsin family's poverty increased to 10.8 percent (UW's Institute for Research on Poverty). Those politicians used our state government as a credit card for their rich campaign donors. Their tax breaks and subsidies killed adequate funding for roads, schools, university, law enforcement, and other public works.
We need to come together democratically and ensure every Wisconsin family, regardless of race, religion, location, or ancestors, can live a comfortable and respected life as full citizens of our society.
1. Fair wages regardless of the job and opportunities for ordinary citizens, young and old, of all races, to succeed.
2. Children and young people attending the best early childhood, K-12 schools, tech schools, and universities.
3. Support families challenged by economic change or health care.
4. Support Wisconsin communities, from city neighborhoods to farms, from the Mississippi to the Ggreat Lakes. Each community needs authority and means to develop its own way of life, as the citizens democratically determine.
Vote for a governor from Wisconsin, of Wisconsin values, for Wisconsin families and communities. Vote for Tony Evers for Nov. 6.
Bill Dagnon
Baraboo
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.