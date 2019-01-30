Dear Editor: What happens when our governor and lieutenant governor listen to Wisconsinites before developing a budget? At four meetings of the People's Budget tour in December 2018, they heard citizens express “their values and vision for our future.” This produced the People's Budget outlined by Gov. Evers in his State of the State speech.
There were no promises to billionaires to divide and conquer workers so the billionaire bosses could take away workers' rights, no fake calls from out-of-state billionaire campaign contributors. Just the voice of Wisconsinites.
Common Wisconsin citizens' priorities for our state budget included two-thirds funding for our pre-K-12 schools as well as specific assistance for student mental health, children with special needs, low-income and minority students.
Health priorities included clean drinking water, eliminating lead water pipes, and protecting quality health care coverage. Expanding Medicaid would cover 79,000 additional Wisconsinites and save taxpayers $180 million per year, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
Other priorities include fixing our roads and bridges, higher minimum wage, and a fair tax schedule.
Every Wisconsin citizen needs to contact their two state legislators and tell them to get to work on the Wisconsin People's Budget.
Bill Dagnon
Baraboo
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.