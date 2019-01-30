Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS COLD PERSISTS THROUGH TONIGHT... A SURGE OF HISTORICALLY COLD AIR CONTINUES TO SETTLE OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS MORNING. WIND CHILLS HAVE FALLEN TO BETWEEN 45 AND 55 DEGREES BELOW ZERO THIS MORNING. ONLY A SLIGHT RECOVERY IS EXPECTED LATER TODAY. TAKE THE COLD SERIOUSLY. FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR IN AS LITTLE AS 5 MINUTES. AVOID GOING OUTSIDE FOR ANY LENGTH OF TIME. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, BE AWARE THAT BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW HAS CAUSED SNOW COVERED OR ICY ROADWAYS IN MANY LOCATIONS. STAY SAFE, STAY INDOORS. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS. WIND CHILLS AROUND 45 DEGREES BELOW ZERO THIS MORNING WILL ONLY IMPROVE SLIGHTLY TO AROUND 35 BELOW ZERO THIS AFTERNOON. WIND CHILLS THEN FALL BACK TO 40 TO 50 BELOW ZERO TONIGHT AND THURSDAY MORNING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 5 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL WARNING MEANS THE COMBINATION OF VERY COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL CREATE DANGEROUSLY LOW WIND CHILL VALUES. FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR QUICKLY AND EVEN HYPOTHERMIA OR DEATH IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. &&