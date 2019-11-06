Dear Editor: The Wisconsin state Legislature has an opportunity on Nov. 7 to give concerned Wisconsin citizens a means of helping their family, friends and acquaintances who are thinking of suicide or violence.
Gov. Evers called for a special session of the Legislature to deal with universal background checks for gun purchases and a red flag law. The red flag, or extreme risk law, is supported by 81% of Wisconsinites according to a Marquette University poll. This law allows people to request a judge to have deadly weapons taken from people ruled a danger to themselves or others.
Everytown for Gun Safety found a 14% reduction in Connecticut’s firearm suicide rate after passing similar legislation. Nearly 600 Wisconsinites are killed by guns each year, over two-thirds by suicide. This means a red flag law could save around 56 lives from suicide in Wisconsin.
Eighty percent of Wisconsin residents support the background check law for online and gun show gun purchases. Wisconsinites are against criminals, the unstable, and gun straw purchasers buying guns freely. Everytown showed that in 2018 alone, there were as many as 46,560 ads on Armslist.com offering guns for sale online in Wisconsin with no background check required.
Every Badger must email or call Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and tell them to fulfill their responsibility to protect their constituents and save Wisconsin lives by passing these bills in the upcoming special session. Give citizens a tool to deter violence and suicide.
Bill Dagnon
Baraboo
