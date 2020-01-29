Bill Dagnon: Senate must call impeachment witnesses

Dear Editor: Listening to the lawyers defending President Trump in the Senate impeachment trial, I realized some of their statements contradicted those made by the House impeachment managers and 17 House witnesses. This past week I also heard new evidence of the president's actions and statements to get the president of Ukraine to announce opening an investigation of President Trump's perceived main election opponent.
The Senate trial cannot be fair and thorough if the lawyers' presentations are contradictory and new evidence is ignored. The Senate cannot fulfill its duty in Article I, Section 3 of the Constitution to try the impeachment of the President if it does not pursue all related witnesses and evidence. Senators cannot fulfill the oath they swore to, “do impartial justice according to the constitution and laws”
Our government derives its just powers from the consent of the governed, so call or email Senators Baldwin and Johnson at: https://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information/senators_cfm.cfm?State=WI.
Fulfill our responsibility to tell our senators to vote to call all related witnesses such as Lev Parnas, Mick Mulvaney, Michael Duffey and John Bolton and subpoena all related evidence such as emails, full telephone transcripts, and telephone and visitor logs so as to have a fair Senate trial.
Bill Dagnon
Baraboo
