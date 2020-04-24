Bill Dagnon: Republicans can't be trusted

Dear Editor: “They’re delivering refrigerated trucks out to Milwaukee because they expect the death toll to be so high,” she said. “But they also expect us to go out and vote.” — Hannah Gleeson, Milwaukee nurse, New York Times

Republican leaders are guilty of failing us and our democracy. They are responsible for recognizing the deadly danger of COVID-9 virus to Wisconsinites and that in a nation whose government derives its just powers from the consent of the governed, all citizens have a right to vote.

They had the power to pass legislation to minimize danger to citizens while protecting our constitutional right to vote. Instead, the Assembly and Senate gaveled in and out of their safe elections sessions in seconds.

The Republicans' dangerous and immoral behavior shows they can never be trusted with any public office at any level or function of government. Republicans are obsessed with holding onto political power at any and all costs, including putting citizens at risk of disease or death.

It is time Wisconsin citizens free themselves from the dangerous rule over our state by Republican Party elites. Free ourselves by voting for candidates who will defend your right to vote and participate in self-government.

Bill Dagnon