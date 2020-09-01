 Skip to main content
Bill Dagnon: Renew the promise of Lincoln on Nov. 3

Bill Dagnon: Renew the promise of Lincoln on Nov. 3

“We here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

— Abraham Lincoln

On Nov. 3 American citizens must renew Lincoln's promise. We must select representatives at all levels that support Lincoln's vision. America's founding belief is that all human beings are created equal. Achieving this requires that we citizens connect to our fellow citizens, that we have empathy for each other. Self-government of, by, and for the people is the only means to promote the freedom of all Americans.

America has a president and political party that believe they are entitled to do anything to stay in power. Voter suppression, gerrymandering, complex legal requirements to vote, inconvenient times and places for voting, using our government property for campaigns, and reducing the capacity of our United States Postal Service are being used to influence the vote. They ignore our founding values.

Nov. 3 or before, vote for the party whose ideology is democracy itself  — government of, by and for the people. Vote for the Democratic Party candidates.

Bill Dagnon

Baraboo

