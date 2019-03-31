Dear Editor: Tuesday, April 2, is election day when you can influence the future of Wisconsin and your own community. The election of a justice for the Wisconsin Supreme Court is in addition to local issues. I urge you to vote for Judge Lisa Neubauer.
“I’m running because I care about making sure our court is fair, impartial, independent, and upholds the rule of law. Now, more than ever, we need our courts to protect the rights of all Wisconsinites and the fundamental principles of our democracy.” Judge Neubauer wrote.
Judge Neubauer has been endorsed by over 300 judges, and 80 sheriffs and district attorneys. She has 10 years experience as an appeals judge and years of experience as a private attorney. She is a mother of three, has been a reading tutor at Racine schools, a volunteer with Big Sisters, and a mentor for cancer survivors.
Of great public concern, Judge Neubauer has said she will not participate in cases involving major campaign contributors, as opposed to her opponent who will not promise to recuse himself, even from laws he helped write.
On April 2 vote for Judge Lisa Neubauer for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Bill Dagnon
Baraboo
