Dear Editor: “I would like you to do us a favor though…”
“The other thing, There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it... It sounds horrible to me.”
President Trump admitted in a memo of a phone call on July 25 with the President of Ukraine, to asking a foreign country to investigate one of his 2020 election adversaries. He admitted to committing the federal crime, “§30121. Contributions and donations by foreign nationals” by being, “ (2)a person to solicit, accept, or receive a contribution or donation described in subparagraph (A) or (B) of paragraph (1) from a foreign national.”
President Trump solicited an electioneering communication from the government of Ukraine, a federal crime. Since a sitting president cannot be indicted, according to Department of Justice policy, impeachment is the only way to enforce the law.
The U.S. Constitution says the President “...shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”
Only one act of, treason, bribery, high crime or misdemeanor, is necessary as the basis of impeachment and President Trump has admitted to committing this crime. The impeachment must proceed as outlined in the Constitution if this is to be a nation of laws.
Bill Dagnon
Baraboo
