Dear Editor: I'm thankful for American patriots like Lt. Col. Vindman who testified in spite of threats, “Congressman, because this is America. This is the country that I have served and defended, that all of my brothers have served. And here, right matters.”
I'm thankful for brave public servants like Ambassador Yovanovitch who testified to being attacked for her work in our national interest in Ukraine while the president simultaneously harassed her. She surely deserved the standing ovation from the attendees.
I'm thankful for Dr. Fiona Hill who warned us that Russia is still manipulating American politics: “I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests.”
Thanks to Ambassador Sondland who asserted, “Was there a quid pro quo? As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes.”
Americans can be thankful we have heard the truth. We now must fulfill our civic duty to inform our congressional representatives and senators that we wish the removal of a president who uses our tax dollars, our government authority and our reputation against another country to gain political advantage in the next election.
Bill Dagnon
Baraboo
