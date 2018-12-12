Dear Editor: Miss Jackson's 12-times-a-day proclamation to us Seneca third- and fourth-graders was, “Children, do you love each other, are you kind and true, do you do onto others as you would have them do onto you?”
This golden rule exists in different forms from the Bible, to Confucianism, to the Code of Hammurabi. Treating others as you would have them treat you is also the basis of American democracy in the Declaration of Independence. We citizens must look our fellow citizens in the eye and work to understand their values, ideas, beliefs, fears and aspirations.
This value is required for us to work together as equals in representative democratic self-governance.
The Wisconsin Legislature's current majority holds that their values and beliefs entitle, even necessitate, them to enforce their beliefs on all citizens. This ideological experiment began eight years ago with a promise to divide and conquer Wisconsin workers so billionaire campaign contributors could ignore the human rights of their employees. It ended with lame-duck laws to retain power and control over us after losing all state constitutional offices.
Retention of power and control over the citizenry is considered more important to this ideological elite than either the needs of the citizens or the basic founding values of our nation.
We citizens cannot save our democracy alone; democracy is a system and activity for relating to and working with others. Join in the spirit of the golden rule with your fellow citizens to bring real democracy back to Wisconsin.
Bill Dagnon
Baraboo
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.