Reading can save our nation. Every American citizen should read the "Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election." You don't have time with your everyday work, family duties, etc? Look at the summaries by Mueller here. When you find time read as much as the report as possible here.
Americans need facts. Mueller is a Marine who received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart in Vietnam, was the head of the FBI under Presidents G.W. Bush and Obama. He must be trusted for the facts from witnesses sworn to tell the truth under penalty of perjury.
Wisconsinites, look at page 148 of the full report to see Paul Manafort, at the time working for the Trump campaign, met with Russian Konstantin Kilimnik. “...Manfort briefed Kilimnik on the state of the Trump Campaign...” including giving the Russian the campaign's messaging and polling from Wisconsin, and other "battleground" states.
Thus Russian hackers and trolls knew our opinions, policy preferences, dislikes and desires allowing Russians to better target Wisconsin voters. The Senate Intelligence Committee investigation revealed that Facebook material generated by the Kremlin had reached 126 million Americans.
You never saw a Russian talking to you on Facebook or Twitter, did you? To understand how the Russians influenced the 2016 election check out Kathleen Hall Jamieson here or read her book, “Cyberwar." These professional Russian propagandists might have influenced me, I will never know, but they did influence the election.
Bill Dagnon
Baraboo
