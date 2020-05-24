Bill Dagnon: Evers is leading us to a new normal

Dear Editor: I'm happy I live in Wisconsin, with our governor and Department of Health Services managing our Badger Bounce Back Plan, available on its website. Using the best scientific health information on the novel coronavirus they are working to bring all of us safely to a,“new normal” life.

Some think we have two problems: a pandemic and an economic problem. There is really only one problem, a fast spreading, deadly virus that requires society to change the way we live. Only then will our economic problems lessen. People don't want to take the risk of illness and death just to be a customer of a nonessential service.

We need to understand that Wisconsin is building a pandemic response system during the pandemic. This is equivalent to building a new company with several thousand well trained workers, great communication, IT functions, and everything else needed for success.

The goal of this huge effort is to lessen risk of illness and death to our fellow Badgers. When completed, the detection, tracing and treating activity will predominate so that the necessity of isolation is minimized. Then Wisconsin can continue to turn the dial like many retail stores did when opening recently.

Bill Dagnon

Baraboo

