Dear Editor: Recently state Sen. Howard Marklein distributed a mailing about Foxconn. In it is "Foxconn Myth vs. Facts" that was distributed by the governor’s office. Marklein stated: “I think it is a good summary."
I think the summary is misleading.
The summary states: “Foxconn is exempt from environmental regulations – False.”
A Wisconsin Legislative Council Information memorandum states that the Wisconsin Environmental Policy Act requires state agencies to prepare a detailed statement, known as an environmental impact statement, for any major action that significantly affects the quality of the human environment.
The Foxconn bill specifies that the issuance of a permit or approval for a new manufacturing facility within an Electronics and Information Technology Manufacturing Zone is not a major action for purposes of WEPA. Foxconn is exempt from filing an environmental impact statement, thus avoiding providing necessary information for us taxpayers.
Another myth: “Foxconn will contribute significantly to air pollution in southeastern Wisconsin – False.”
According to the summary, “Foxconn is not exempt from any state or federal Clean Air Act requirements and to date has obtained several air permits.”
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “The EPA initially said Racine County would be part of a larger area … that violated 2015 ozone regulations advanced under the administration of President Barack Obama. Areas that violate ozone limits come under stricter regulations.”
Former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt changed some of those designations. Waukesha, Washington and Racine counties were exempted.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states: “The Illinois attorney general said she intends to file a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for sharply limiting areas that will come under stricter regulations in Wisconsin.”
When we elect Kriss Marion to the state Senate we will have a senator who will be a better steward of our precious air, land and water. She surely will not be a rubber stamp for the governor!
Bill Cary
Richland Center
