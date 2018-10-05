Dear Editor:
Beautiful Wisconsin nature’s wonderland/ In all my dreams I see
Beautiful Wisconsin glorious and grand/ That’s where I long to be
Silvery lakes and rocky dells/ Hold me in their magic spells
And the pine scented air is beyond compare/ Beautiful Wisconsin milk and honey land
Your home sweet home to me. (Lyrics from an old-time waltz)
I’m 83 years old and grew up believing these lyrics and still do today. In his recent newsletter state Sen. Howard Marklein encourages readers to check his voting record. I did and find that his votes are causing the tarnishing of my dreams.
He voted in favor of the following:
SB 76: Death by a Thousand Straws. “This bill will make it more difficult for local communities to address serious groundwater over pumping problems that lead to lakes, rivers, and drinking water wells drying up.” League of Conservation Voters (LCV)
AB 547/SB600: Dropping State Protections for Wetlands. “The amended bills still put close to half a million acres of wetlands at risk of being developed. This could lead to increased flooding in our communities as well as decreased water quality.” LCV
Another example: SB588, Hiding the Evidence of Air Pollution.
It’s a shame “milk and honey land” is being shamelessly changed.
Bill Cary
Richland Center
