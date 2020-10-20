Bill Cary: Republican lawmakers should condemn theft of campaign signs

Dear Editor: Sen. Marklein, I have read your newsletters, checked print media, and social media and I have not seen one word, nada, condemning the removal of Biden yard signs and posts. Nor have I observed any attempt from you to ask the thieves to cease this unlawful activity. The same nothing from Reps. Kurtz, Tranel and Novak. Your collective silence condones and encourages this unlawful activity
Many people have contributed their time and labor to purchase plywood, cut plywood, make stencils, and paint these signs. This wanton lawlessness is deplorable.
You four represent the law and order party. Your silence is reprehensible.
Bill Cary
Richland Center
