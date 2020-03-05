Bill Cary: Legislature should take a look at restitution

Dear Editor: I have just finished reading Natalie Yahr’s Feb. 26 article on bail jumping. Very interesting article and I believe this serious problem needs to be addressed.

There is another problem that needs to be addressed. That is that there are many convicted felons running around in our communities without having completed their sentences. After serving their prison sentence and completing supervision they fail to complete their sentence requiring them to pay restitution.

From my discussions with district attorneys I sense this is a statewide problem. The only explanation I have heard, explaining this awful situation, is that the state doesn’t want to expend funds for probation officers chasing after deadbeats. This is allowing the criminals to beat the system at the expense of their victims.

If bail jumping merits so much consideration from the Legislature, then I think the problem of not paying restitution also merits as much consideration.

After all, why do we have judges imposing sentences if they aren’t enforceable?

Bill Cary

Richland Center

