Bill Cary: Do choice students receive better test prep?

Daer Editor: I just finished reading the column in the Cap Times by the head of School Choice Wisconsin. He points to the test score data showing choice students out performing public school students. I’m a retired educator and during my tenure in the public schools in Wisconsin and another state I was always amazed when schools offered classes in ACT or SAT preparation. Is this still happening? Are choice students receiving better preparation?
Bill Cary
Richland Center
