Bill Cary: Do choice students receive better test prep?

Bill Cary: Do choice students receive better test prep?

Daer Editor: I just finished reading the column in the Cap Times by the head of School Choice Wisconsin. He points to the test score data showing choice students out performing public school students. I’m a retired educator and during my tenure in the public schools in Wisconsin and another state I was always amazed when schools offered classes in ACT or SAT preparation. Is this still happening? Are choice students receiving better preparation?

Bill Cary

Richland Center

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics