Dear Editor: Farmers and the biofuels industry have been hurting after years of lost ethanol demand. For too long, the “small” refinery exemptions given to large oil corporations, like Chevron and Exxon, undermined the demand for ethanol at the expense of rural communities. That’s why President Trump’s recent announcement that his administration will uphold the Renewable Fuel Standard is welcome news. It ensures that blending targets are reached, providing needed certainty to over 20,000 Wisconsin farm families and an industry that generates over $4 billion in economic activity.
Now is not the time to let up. The Environmental Protection Agency must make good on President Trump’s commitment and renew the integrity of the RFS. In doing so, we can help alleviate the pain facing rural America and put biofuels back to work for our economy. Any delays in action will simply make it harder to repair the damage.
Bill Biefer
Montfort
