Beverly Pestel: What injustices do white men face?

Dear Editor: July 4, 1776: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal … endowed … with certain unalienable Rights.” Word usage changes with time, what is meant by “men” and what is meant by “Rights”? Does men mean just males, or does it mean all humans? Can “Rights” be translated into privileges? Our nation has been on a mission to decide the answer to these questions since that day.
In 1776 only white men who owned property had the right to vote. By 1870 all non-white men could vote also. Women were granted the right to vote in 1920, Native Americans were added in 1924, naturalized immigrants in 1952. The 23rd, 24th, and 26th Amendments, completed by 1971, brought us to the inclusive voter list we have now. As our nation has grown these multiple amendments and laws have been designed to remove discrimination and include everyone in this position of privilege — to legally make them “equal” and give them “Rights.”
In a recent Facebook thread, several white men declared that a President Joe Biden would be bad for the country. It was suggested that they sounded like angry white guys and were asked why they were angry. The response: “Don’t white men have a right to be angry at injustice?” Actually, it is unlikely that many white men have ever experienced injustice personally. Since our founding, white men have enjoyed a unique position of privilege. So, what then is their perception of injustice?
Is what we saw at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 a corps of angry white men desperately attempting to turn back the clock and reinstall their perception of justice? Are they angry because privilege that once was theirs alone has been extended to others? Is this the injustice that prompts their violence?
Beverly Pestel
Richland Center
