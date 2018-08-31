Dear Editor: It’s vital that we vote our values. That’s why I’ll be voting for Kriss Marion for state Senate in the 17th District.
Marion aims to restore our conservation ethic. She believes we can have development while protecting the environment.
She will fight for rural infrastructure and investment, and small business tax relief. She believes that our tax dollars should come back to our district to help homegrown start-ups, family farms, and Main Streets to succeed.
Marion believes our schools should be funded so that students get a great education regardless of their zip code, that we need rural broadband and that our roads need to be fixed now.
She’s a doer — a farmer, small business owner, Lafayette County Board supervisor, and founder of the Pecatonica Pride Watershed Association. Kriss Marion wants to put decisions in the hands of local leaders and put the needs of her district ahead of outside interests.
Kriss Marion is just what we need to get our district working better for those who live and work and visit southwest Wisconsin.
Beverly Pestel
Richland Center
