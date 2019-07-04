Dear Editor: “We did not cut anything,” says Sen. Howard Marklein regarding the Joint Finance Committee budget. True — but the rest of the story is devastating.
The JFC started with the 2017-19 budget. After four budget cycles under the Walker administration, there wasn’t anything left to cut. Draconian cuts over those eight years have left our roads crumbling, our working class struggling, too many citizens without health care, and our communities forced to pass a record number of referendums to keep our schools open.
“We heard you,” says Sen. Marklein. No, you didn’t. In November 2018, every Republican in statewide office was voted out. The clear message was, we want a new governor, we want new policies, we want a state government that will invest in us and our state. If it were not for gerrymandering, we would have voted you out as well. You didn’t hear a word we said, Sen. Marklein.
“We responded. We invested,” says Sen. Marklein. Compared to the response and investment that Gov. Evers presented in his budget, the Republicans make Scrooge look generous. The Republicans have thrown us a bone in the hopes that we have been starved to the point of believing it’s a steak and will bow down in thankfulness. It’s not going to happen, Sen. Marklein.
“[This budget] is a compromise, and we will not be back with another version,” says Sen. Marklein. Good! Throw it out and start over — this time start with Gov. Evers’ budget and honestly address and invest in our needs.
Beverly Pestel
Richland Center
