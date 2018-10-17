Dear Editor: Sen. Howard Marklein says he works hard and that he’s a thoughtful problem-solver. He says that “sometimes our state government needlessly gets in the way” but he is committed to common-sense reform. He also says that he has cut red tape.
This from a man who voted 99 percent of the time with a GOP leadership that passed 162 measures over seven years that cut funding and revenue sources while at the same time limiting the control of local county and municipal government and preventing those officials from doing their jobs. If he cut red tape somewhere, he is responsible for using it to bind the hands of local officials to address local issues.
I don’t doubt that he has worked hard, but what he has worked hard at doing is taking decision-making away from the local officials who are the real problem-solvers. Sen. Marklein’s responsibility is the general welfare of the 17th state Senate District, not $3 billion worth of welfare to a foreign corporation. The 17th state Senate District deserves a senator who will give more than lip service to needs of the 17th: safe roads, clean water, affordable health care, and well-funded local school. The 17th needs Kriss Marion.
Beverly Pestel
Richland Center
