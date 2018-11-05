Dear Editor: Years ago while watching a state Senate floor session, a female senator shared a very sad story about a relative who had a horrible experience with sexual assault. I had tears in my eyes, but then Sen. Leah Vukmir stood and accused her of being “overly dramatic.” I didn’t know then that Vukmir is a nurse; I just thought she was mean. So much for caring and compassion.
I sure don’t want HER representing our state in D.C.! I want a senator who can care about ALL her constituents, and will vote for Tammy Baldwin.
Beverly Patterson
Mason
