Beverly Kordus: This may be the most important election of your lifetime

Dear Editor: Along with the right to vote comes the responsibility to vote; our democracy depends on it. We have the freedom and obligation to exercise that right in the upcoming election. This may be, literally, the most important election of your lifetime.
Please consider what is at stake. This Justice Department has systematically weakened the rights of regular citizens, while picking and choosing which laws to follow for certain elected officials and their counterparts. Do you have the option to ignore a subpoena? Is it acceptable to you that someone with factual knowledge regarding a legal case, can simply refuse to honor a subpoena? In the future, can you be denied the opportunity to speak facts? This has happened many times under this administration.
Over the decades, our courts have become partisan. Our courts should not be labeled liberal or conservative, Democrat or Republican. Decisions should not be recommended nor lobbied for by any outside entities.
We are losing our ability to hear or read truth. Many media sources are controlled by owners/stockholders with agendas. What we hear or read is often times spoon-fed, prepared copy from the owners/stockholders. Transparent information regarding the Presidency, Congress, and our Supreme Court — the three co equal branches of our democracy — should be available to all, at all times.
We are losing our ability to control what happens in our own health care. Insurance companies are allowed to make decisions that should be made between a patient and his/her doctor. Every person should have health care. Our health care system is broken. All you need do is follow the money. Spaces in medical facilities continue to grow to handle the paperwork to increase profit margins for medical facilities and insurance companies. While insurance companies do employ many people, they reap huge profits at our expense. Why should mill/factory workers, food workers, small family farms, small businesses lose their livelihood and must find new careers, but insurance companies are sacred? Affordable health care is possible. Prioritize our budget. Could tax cuts at the top and corporate welfare take a backseat to human decency? A government option based on income should be available for people needing/choosing that option.
We could also lose control of our medical decisions due to decisions of the Supreme Court. There is a separation of church and state in our constitution. The same constitution that is relied on for the right to bear arms, the right to attend the church you choose, to move freely in our country. It should be the right of every capable human to decide their own medical decisions — not the Supreme Court — not insurance companies. We must be careful what we are asking for, look at the whole picture in the future. Do you want more laws making personal decisions for you?
I want to go back to society being nice and kind, generous and helpful to each other. We do not need law and order vigilantes stepping in for honest, hardworking law enforcement officers. That is not law and order. We can learn from, accept, and embrace our differences.
Beverly Kordus
Wausau
