Beverly Hills: I support Lindsay Lemmer for the 48th Assembly District

Dear Editor: I am delighted to announce my support for Ald. Lindsay Lemmer for the state Assembly!
Ald. Lemmer has proven that she can get things done. She has the education and intelligence to analyze and understand the issues. She has the personality that allows her to work with her colleagues in a respectful manner. She carefully listens to her constituents and focuses on finding solutions that will benefit the people whom she serves.
An example of this leadership is how she helped to pass a resolution to upgrade the dangerous intersection of Cty Hwy AB and Hwy 12/18. Not only will this save lives, but it is being funded by a combination of state and grant dollars.
Lindsay’s leadership on this issue shows me that she’s got what it takes to be a great state representative. I hope you will join me in voting for her on Aug. 11 (or earlier by mail).
Beverly Hills
Former Dane County Board Supervisor
