Dear Editor: It seems to me that flying the rainbow flag is more inclusive than divisive. None of us has a choice in our sexuality; I am heterosexual, but not because I chose that — because I just was that!
If we would just respect one another's sexual orientation without being judgmental and hateful, there would be no need for any group to demonstrate for its rightful recognition as a legitimate lifestyle. Until that happens, though, the flag can remind us that we are what we are and it's OK!
Bev Johansen
Platteville
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.