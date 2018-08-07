Dear Editor: It was nice of the Capital Times in a recent editorial to recognize one of the Democratic women running for state treasurer, but you shortchanged the voters by making it seem that only one candidate was a threat to Scott Walker and his policies. Years ago, when she was the director of communications for State Treasurer Kurt Schuller and it became clear that the GOP was trying to eliminate this constitutional office, Cynthia Kaump was the first woman to work to keep it.
She spent three and a half years in the office running programs that should be restored to the state treasurer now that the citizens have spoken. She is a clear favorite of many of the people of diverse faiths, races and economic levels as a single mother who was raised in a home that valued equality, unions and progressive values. She understands what citizens need from their elected officials.
She has stomped the state to hear the opinions of everyone who needs this office to be what it once was.
My husband and I have known her for most of her life. We know of her tenacity as a cancer survivor who with her siblings lost both parents far too early. She has the knowledge from working in a financial planning firm, one of the first started by a woman (me), to run for this office. She has her own personal experience with the office. She has decades of Emmy-winning media work throughout key Wisconsin markets that has given her vast insights into what Wisconsin citizens need.
My vote will be for Cynthia Kaump for state treasurer Aug. 14.
Betty Harris Custer
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.