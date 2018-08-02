On Aug. 14, I’ll be one of 4 million 18-year-olds across America who are eligible to vote for the first time. My peers made national headlines this spring as we marched together for gun reform in the wake of the Parkland shooting. Yet, a recent poll in The Atlantic found that only 28 percent of people under 29 say they will “certainly vote” in the 2018 midterms.
The only constant in American politics is change. The shifts from the left to the right, the waves of anti-immigration fervor, the patterns of polarization and coalescence — it happens all the time.
President Obama called this the pendulum effect, and we all witnessed it the night of Nov. 8, 2016. I was so sure that Trump would lose, I didn’t even watch the results come in. I was complacent, and clearly many other Democrats were too. I was 16 when Trump was elected, still two years from voting age. It was frustrating to see the results and not to have a voice.
It’s crucial that we as young people become advocates for the issues that matter most. For me, these include criminal justice reform, public education, and health care for all. This summer, I’ve been interning for Mandela Barnes, a lieutenant governor candidate who is committed to the same issues I am, and I’m excited to cast my first vote for him.
Whatever your beliefs, I urge you to use the voice you have and vote. The next pendulum swing — and our democracy — depends on it.
Betsy Froiland
Whitefish Bay
