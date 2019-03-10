Dear Editor: Almost three years ago American Transmission Company announced plans to build the Cardinal-Hickory Creek high-voltage transmission lines through 125 miles of southwest Wisconsin. These environmentally destructive lines are not needed, will raise electric bills, and will lower property values. Opposition groups in Iowa, Dane, and Grant counties have raised public awareness about the negative impact of CHC, resulting in a huge groundswell of public opposition.
Now we have reached a critical point: The decision about ATC’s project will be made this year by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. We all have an opportunity to affect the decision by attending public meetings hosted by the USDA in several locations from March 13-20 — for Madisonians: March 20, 5-7, Madison Marriott West, Middleton.
A court recorder will be present for those who choose to speak and have their comments entered into the official record. Speaking is not required, but your presence is critical to demonstrate the extent of opposition. Please attend!
Learn more about opposition to CHC at DriftlessDefenders.com, and to view a schedule of all USDA public meetings click on “PSC Updates.”
Betsy D’Angelo
Dodgeville Township
