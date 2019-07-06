Dear Editor: People turned out in droves last week to tell the Wisconsin Public Service Commission why we do not want ATC’s Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line. Attendance at six PSC public hearings totaled almost 1,000 people. Dodgeville hearings accounted for half with 500, Lancaster 200, and Madison 250-300. Approximately 130 people testified, ranging in age from their teens to their nineties — 35 in Lancaster, 42 in Madison and 72 in Dodgeville. All speakers were vehemently opposed to the lines except for one person who approved the line and one who had unanswered questions.
PSC administrative law Judge Michael Newmark presided at all six hearings. He set no time limit, giving each person as long as they needed to speak. Commissioners Ellen Nowak and Chairperson Rebecca Valcq sat in on many of the hearings. At the end of each session, Judge Newmark commented that the testimonies were “thoughtful, intelligent and passionate." At the 9 p.m. conclusion of the sixth hearing in Dodgeville he described it as an “amazing experience.”
Legal proceedings will continue at the Public Service Commission, and the three commissioners will make their decision by the end of September.
Thank you to every one who attended. We sent a loud and clear message to the PSC why they must deny ATC’s application to build Cardinal-Hickory Creek.
Power to the people!
Betsy Curtis D’Angelo
Dodgeville Township
