Dear Editor: I have terminal breast cancer and take oral chemotherapy to extend my life. There is no cure but the medicine I take can give me a bit more time before the cancer spreads over my body. As you can imagine the medicine is expensive. A monthly supply costs $14,000.
Candidate Leah Vukmir was one of two state legislators who voted NO for insurance companies to cover oral chemotherapy. She has never given any explanation for this vote except to say “As a nurse I always think of patients care first.”
I am active on Twitter and recently Leah Vukmir blocked me. I was never rude or used foul language. I was tough and provided thorough detail to discredit her claims.
Why would she, a "nurse," be scared and block a terminal cancer patient?
Betsy Crenshaw
Oshkosh
