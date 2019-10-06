Dear Editor: Our family lived in Monona for over 20 years, unfortunately in the fly zone for commercial air traffic and F-16 practice.
When the fighter jets would fly over, I would need to go inside the house to avoid the intrusive, air-shattering noise. Usually there were numerous passes once the first one went by. If it means anything, our cats, sitting outside on the deck, would slink down close to the floor and head for the door until the flight exercises were over.
The F-35s would be so much louder. I fear for people and animals, especially young children's eardrums and hearing.
There are so many ways to bring good jobs into Madison. Let's get creative and manufacture something for the common good. Don't we spend enough money on the military as it stands?
Thanks, but no thanks to the F-35s. Let's watch how Burlington, Vermont handles the issue. I wish them luck. We might be able to learn from their experience.
Betsy Cook
Waunakee
