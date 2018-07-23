Dear Editor: The city of Madison recently ended its curbside compost program, citing contamination and financial barriers. We need to bring it back. While financial barriers are more difficult to transcend, the city can reduce the amount of contamination by distributing information to citizens about what exactly is capable of being composted.
You may be wondering, “Why is this important?”
Well, according to the EPA, “more than 38 million tons of food” was thrown away in 2014 and “about 95 percent” of it ended up in a landfill — that’s a LOT of food. In order to prevent this, all cities should enact curbside pickup of compostable materials, including food and yard waste. With composting, “garbage” is turned into something useful again — a natural fertilizer — instead of wasting away in a landfill.
“What’s the issue with throwing food in the trash? Wouldn’t it decompose anyway?”
Unfortunately, no. The problem is that landfills are designed to store waste, not break it down. Landfills are lined with clay and covered with a flexible plastic, and once full, the landfill is then covered with more clay, another plastic sheet, and several feet of dirt, soil, and plants. This creates a very dark, oxygen-free environment, which slows or completely prevents decomposition. There is food in landfills from years ago that is still perfectly intact.
When it comes to the difficult problems plaguing our world, solutions aren’t usually simple. But when it comes to food waste, it is: Reduce the food you waste, compost what you can’t. With citywide composting, we can reduce the waste sent to landfills and promote environmental conscience.
Bethany Frandle
Waterloo
