Beth Spaith: A letter to the man at the grocery store who didn't practice social distancing

Dear Editor:
To the man at Woodman's Market (west) on April 18,
I am sorry you don't have time to maintain six-foot social distancing and wait your turn in line at the grocery check out. I was happy to let you bypass me in line so I can maintain the six feet needed to prevent the spread of COVID 19. I so hope you stay healthy and don't need health care, as then I and/or many of my peers will need to risk our lives to save yours because you "don't have time for this" because this is "what we do." Please stay home (let your very embarrassed wife go for you), stay out of stores and other places where you may be jeopardizing your life or the life of others. You may not cherish life, but many of us do. This is a terrible pandemic that is being spread by people like you who don't have respect for medical professionals and their knowledge. If you recognize yourself in this message, then please pay attention — life is too short and doesn't need to become unnecessarily shorter because you are in such a hurry. Please take care of yourself, your family and any other people you come in contact with. Too many have already died due to this pandemic. We need to pay attention to the recommendations of the health professionals, who have the knowledge of how best to get us ALL through this terrible time.
Sincerely,
A nurse, mom, grandma, wife, sister, aunt, daughter who desires to survive this pandemic
P.S. I was out of the store prior to you despite your need to advance in line ahead of me. I guess your time was judged less precious than mine by someone!
Beth Spaith
Madison
