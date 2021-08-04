Bernie Kaiser: Stop Enbridge's Line 5 reroute

Dear Editor: An essential part of what makes this state beautiful and bountiful is the vast deposit of freshwater lakes, streams and rivers which cover our state. As Wisconsinites, we must protect this precious resource to secure it for the present and the future.
In October 2019, Gov. Tony Evers created the state's first climate task force in an attempt to mitigate climate change and adapt to our warming planet. Recommendation 47 of the Task Force report emphasizes the need to avoid all new fossil fuel infrastructure, including Enbridge’s proposed Line 5 reroute. We as Wisconsinites must hold the governor to this recommendation and show our disagreement of any new fossil fuel infrastructure in the Badger State. Not as a matter of principle, but to save both the natural beauty of the Wisconsin northland and protect the rights of the indigenous peoples who have called it home for centuries.
It is clear that the potential environmental costs far outweigh the economic benefit. If allowed to continue to exist, Enbridge’s 68-year-old Line 5 poses an imminent danger to Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron and all the Great Lakes. It needs to be decommissioned immediately, not recreated one section at a time. In its 68-year history, it has already spilled over 1 million gallons. The time is now to take action and save the lakes from ecological collapse. Join me and thousands of others in taking a stand against climate change and the Line 5 reroute.
Bernie Kaiser
Madison
