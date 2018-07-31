Dear Editor: In a time when social media, the internet and television, invade all aspects of life, it’s important to unplug and enjoy the simple pleasure of being alive. Our children today have never known a time without screens in their lives, and are especially in danger of forgetting this timeless joy.
Instead of fighting the saturation of media into our life, we should instead rejoice in the comfort small breaks can offer us. UW-Madison’s Center for Healthy Minds explores how incorporating mindfulness into our lifestyle can lead to strides in feelings of well-being.
The Center for Healthy Minds has created a curriculum that was implemented with kindergarten students. The 12-week study found that students who were receiving the training had better grades, increased self-regulation, and were overall less selfish. The students also showed an enhanced ability to delay gratification, a principle that Columbia University found allowed students to score higher on the SAT.
While researching daily meditation, Harvard researcher Sara Lazar found that those who practiced mindfulness had a smaller amygdala, the part of the brain associated with fight or flight, resulting in reduced stress and anxiety. The study also found that meditating enhanced mental capacities, listing a 50-year-old who meditated having the same amount of gray matter in their prefrontal cortex as a 25-year-old who did not.
Schools prioritize math, science, and athletics; why shouldn’t they invest in a life skill that will provide our children with the the ability to work with others and to focus? Giving students the opportunity to learn mindfulness will benefit them greatly in the years to come.
Benny Ramirez Gomez
Madison
