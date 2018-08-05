Dear Editor: It’s long past time for health care to become freely accessible to every American, regardless of how much money they have. The United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights states, “Everyone has the right to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of himself and his family, including ... medical care.” And our Declaration of Independence says that everyone has the right to life, and health care preserves life. We cannot limit health care and, by extension, the right to life, based on people’s ability to afford it.
Our current health care system prevents health care from becoming guaranteed to all. The Congressional Budget Office estimated in 2016 that 10 percent of adults were uninsured, unprotected from any kind of illness. Others face massive co-pays and deductibles from bad insurance plans. According to eHealthInsurance, the average American pays $4,449 a year in deductibles for individual plans. Health care is becoming more and more expensive — many Americans have to make the impossible choice between paying bills and getting the medications they need to survive!
For health care to become a universal right, America needs a plan like Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for all. This plan covers every American citizen for most medical procedures. Under Medicare for all, we would all be guaranteed the universal right to live.
We can all help make this change by writing to our congressional officials in support of Medicare for all and the right to health care. Everyone needs health care, and we have the power to make that a reality.
Bennett Jester
Verona
