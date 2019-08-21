Dear Editor: America is divided.
That, ironically, is the only thing we can all agree on. Whatever we’re doing, it’s not working. Online and off, we surround ourselves with people just like us, and we come to believe that our own bubbles represent America.
When we encounter other opinions, we try to change them, and it, well, doesn’t really work. You’ll never convince anyone of anything online. These online arguments actually push people further into their ideologies.
Instead of trying to "re-educate" those with whom we disagree, we should focus on understanding their beliefs, and why they hold them. Once we understand — really understand — each other, then and only then can a real discussion happen about policies.
I’m working on a project on Twitter, @ABetter280, trying to facilitate understanding-based discussion on hot topics in politics today. We pair people up with people who disagree with them, and give them an issue to talk about.
There are two rules. First, participants must try to understand each other, not convince each other. Second, the discussion ends when both sides can paraphrase each others’ points.
After the discussion, we encourage participants to follow one another, in order to help combat their echo chambers and in order to hear some differing opinions.
Will this fix America and its divisions? No. But it might let a few of us see each other just a little bit more, and become more understanding of the other side.
Bennett Jester
Verona
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.