Benjamin Pierce: Langdon development tactics raise ethical questions

Dear Editor: I attended the Zoom meeting of the Madison Plan committee regarding the proposed development Hub 2 at 129 Langdon Street, put forward by Core Spaces.

There are many bases for objecting to this project, and at this meeting those were made known by many parties. I would encourage anyone who cares to examine the meetings of this meeting — but that is not my focus here.

There has been disclosed a letter distributed to various Greek Life houses offering "philanthropic donations" by Core Spaces to the charities represented by these organizations and access to reduced group rents at the building itself for Greek Life members.

This may well be illegal and it is certainly unethcial. The response by representatives of Core Spaces were, in themselves, concerning in their disingenuity.

They spoke of this questionable letter as merely a marketing strategy to fill spaces, wholly speaking past the point that it openly lobbied for supporting testimony — and wholly failing to mention the "philanthropic donations" — which can only be taken as quid pro quo.

More, think of what else this means: will we have to see Panhellenic charities as a means to receive bribes in exchange for favorable civic testimony by deep-pocketed developers?

Benjamin Pierce

Madison

