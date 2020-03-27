Benjamin Olneck-Brown: Wisconsin Legislature needs a coronavirus special session

Dear Editor: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, downtown Madison sits eerily quiet — including, strangely, the state Capitol.
Gov. Evers, the Department of Health Services, emergency workers and essential government employees deserve commendation for their efforts to prepare us for the onslaught of COVID-19.
But our Legislature is MIA.
Around the country, states are taking bold steps to support residents’ health and economic well-being. Minnesota’s legislature passed a $200 million relief package to reinforce their health care infrastructure and social services. New York mandated sick leave and employee benefits. Even Georgia transferred $100 million from reserves to combat the virus.
Gov. Evers must immediately call the Legislature into special session to pass emergency measures. We should use our state budget surplus to fund health care workers, produce personal protective equipment, and expand benefits like paid leave and unemployment insurance. We can impose moratoriums on foreclosures and evictions, and offer cash payments or zero-interest loans to help families and businesses stay on their feet. We can mail a ballot to every voter in the state, preventing the spread of COVID-19 during our April 7 election.
Time is running short; we need our leaders to step up and do their jobs.
Benjamin Olneck-Brown
Madison
