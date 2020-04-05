Benjamin Olneck-Brown: In-person voting is state-sanctioned manslaughter

Dear Editor: By holding an election this Tuesday, state leaders are willfully allowing the deaths of vulnerable Wisconsinites. Where I come from, that’s called negligent homicide.

With the rapid spread of COVID-19, poll workers statewide have rationally cancelled their shifts, leading municipalities to consolidate polling places. More than 100 municipalities have no poll workers; Milwaukee will have only 12 polling locations. Clerks are overwhelmed, and thousands of voters have still not received absentee ballots: in order to participate in democracy, they will have to flock to crowded poling places in the midst of a pandemic. In a court hearing on Wednesday, the Elections Commission estimated that 500,000 voters would be heading to the polls.

By refusing to postpone this election, Gov. Evers, Speaker Vos, and Majority Leader Fitzgerald have blood on their hands. We are poised to undo the positive effects that social distancing has had in limiting the virus’s spread. Low-income voters are least likely to have voted absentee, and are most likely to face crowds on Election Day. Three weeks later, when these folks show up to hospitals in droves and face shortages of treatment, our state leaders must take responsibility for their deaths.

Benjamin Olneck-Brown

Madison

