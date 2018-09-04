Dear Editor: Last week, UW Chancellor Becky Blank signed away one more piece of UW-Madison’s soul to a corporation best known for the onsite suicides of its workers and its penchant for broken promises. In doing so, she made UW-Madison a prop in Scott Walker’s re-election campaign and continued the march toward the university’s corporatization. The Wisconsin Idea dies a slow death.
Foxconn is receiving 4.5 billion of Wisconsin taxpayers’ dollars as incentive to build a presence in Wisconsin. The Legislature and governor have chosen these subsidies as a priority after cutting state funding to the University System by hundreds of millions of dollars since 2010. Seen in this context, the “historic” “gift” that Chancellor Blank referred to at the signing ceremony represents a paltry 2.2 percent reinvestment of Foxconn’s taxpayer handout into the university.
In exchange for this drop in the bucket, Foxconn will see its name in lights at a major research center for years to come. The company will receive joint ownership of intellectual property rights pertaining to research conducted there; rights that could be worth a whole lot more than $100 million to Foxconn. Furthermore, Foxconn will gain influence and access to the direction of university research and teaching at the center, further threatening academic freedom on campus.
Chancellor Blank and other university leaders should see the giant strings attached to this gift and proceed with tremendous caution. If Terry Gou and Scott Walker are successful in using Foxconn’s entry into Wisconsin’s economy to secure Walker’s re-election, it may not be long before we see this private investment used as justification for further cuts to the UW or attacks on the university’s mission.
Administrators would do well to consult with faculty and students in UW-Madison’s highly ranked classics department. The Trojan Horse was presented as a gift as well.
Benjamin Olneck-Brown
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.