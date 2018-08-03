Dear Editor: Re: "Ryan, Johnson, Baldwin push back on Trump's dismissal of Russian election interference," The Cap Times headline writers have got it wrong again. There is no equivalence between Sen. Tammy Baldwin's response to the president's deplorable actions abroad, and the responses of our spineless majority party representatives.
Unlike Ron Johnson, Baldwin intends to oppose Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court, as a president who may be a foreign asset has no business making lifetime appointments. Unlike the speaker of the House, Tammy Baldwin supports legislation to protect the special counsel's independent investigation into crimes committed against the United States and potential collusion by our president's campaign.
More importantly, unlike Baldwin, both Paul Ryan as speaker and Johnson as chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee have the ability to wield extraordinary power to hold this president accountable. They can call hearings and subpoena individuals potentially involved in treasonous activity. They can bring legislation to the floor protecting independent investigations or limiting the president's ability to make deals with foreign adversaries. They can block confirmation of the president's appointees until investigations conclude, or until he releases serious financial disclosures. They can even initiate impeachment hearings.
Instead, they offer these words and do nothing.
Until Johnson and Ryan start using their enormous leverage to assert the Congress's Article One powers, the Cap Times should stop promoting in its headlines a false equivalency between their actions and the actions of one of our few federal representatives willing to stand up to the Trump-Putin cabal.
Benjamin Olneck-Brown
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.