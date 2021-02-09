Benjamin Bishop: It is time to remove Enbridge Line 5 pipeline

Dear Editor: The Enbridge Energy Partners LP Line 5 pipeline transports oil and natural gas from Superior, Wisconsin through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, under the Straits of Mackinac, down to the refineries in Sarnia, Ontario. The pipeline is 65 years old and was built to last 50 years. The continual deteriorating pipeline poses a threat to the Great Lakes which are about 20% of the world's fresh water. It is concerning that on July 25, 2010, an oil pipeline, Line 6B, also operated by Enbridge Energy Partners LP leaked 800,000 gallons of Canadian oil into wetlands, Talmadge Creek and Kalamazoo River. Clean-up efforts from this now exceed a billion dollars. I have spent over three years living close to Lake Superior and know that under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, non-economic loss and damage is a concern, in addition to economic loss.
Given growing concerns of the Enbridge Energy Partners LP Line 5 and previous problems it is time to remove this pipeline and move toward renewable energy resources.
Benjamin Bishop
Madison
