Dear Editor: I support Dr. Robert Sander's position re: physicians helping people to die with dignity. I would add not just the physically terminal but also those who are mentally ready to die because of overwhelming physical and/or mental health. When it's time for me to leave this world, I want it on my terms and my time.
Benedict Di Salvo
Madison
