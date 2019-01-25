Weather Alert

...BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH THIS MORNING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...SOUTHEAST AND SOUTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...THROUGH NOON CST TODAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&