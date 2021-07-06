 Skip to main content
Ben Seigel: Ticket East Wash drivers for speeding, noise

Dear Editor: I'm grateful that our mayor and city council appear to be taking this issue (noise and speeding on East Washington Avenue) seriously.

But we must recognize that these law breakers won't hear public statements from the mayor, and don't care anyway. While Vision Zero, better road design, and lower speed limits will help in the long term, the key right now is consistent and sustained enforcement of the law.

Tickets for speeding and disturbing the peace speak louder than any speed limit sign or politician's pronouncement. Let's devote police resources to this, and send the unambiguous message that bleating mufflers and highway speeds are not welcome in our community.

Ben Seigel

Madison 

