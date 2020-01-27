Ben Seigel: Scott Walker doesn't know what Wisconsinites want

Dear Editor: Just how, exactly, can Former Gov. Walker claim he knows "what Wisconsinites want"? Now and throughout his term in office, Walker and his party routinely ignored what facts — not ideology and speculation — indicate Wisconsin residents want. Just a few of these: Sensible gun control legislation. Modernized road infrastructure in northern Wisconsin. Nonpartisan redistricting.
According to a Marquette University poll, support for red flag laws, which allow the removal of firearms from dangerous individuals, is at 81% in Wisconsin.
Even today, in the face of sustained carnage wrought by people who have no business owning firearms, GOP leaders refuse to even hold hearings to consider such laws.
Mr. Walker has shown many times his willingness to cheerlead for Donald Trump, despite the president's consistent corruption, immorality, and outright lies. No amount of platitudes about products with the "Made in USA" stamp, nor Walker's continued dismissal of the existential threat of climate change, can hide the rot at the root of the GOP, in Wisconsin and Washington.
Ben Seigel
Madison
