Ben Nerad: Where do 76th Assembly District candidates stand on vaccines?

Dear Editor: With COVID-19 raging, the world is laser focused on the value we receive from vaccines to protect us from dangerous viruses. Unfortunately, immunization rates for Wisconsin school children have decreased each of the last three years, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Use of so-called “personal conviction” waivers, which allow parents to opt their children out of vaccinations for personal rather than medical or religious reasons, have significantly increased since the late 1990s. Wisconsin is one of just 15 states that allow such waivers.
A 2019 bill in the Wisconsin Assembly would have ended the personal conviction waiver, while still allowing for medical or religious exemptions. Unfortunately, this legislation did not pass the Assembly and did not become law. Disappointingly, our incumbent representative in the 76th Assembly District refused to support this health-promoting legislation.
With this central Madison Assembly District seat now open and with seven candidates competing in the Democratic primary, it is critical that we understand the candidates’ positions on public health issues. The 76th Assembly District Democratic primary candidates need to explain their position on the personal conviction waiver and other policies they support to improve public health in Wisconsin.
Ben Nerad
Madison
