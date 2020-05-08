Ben Kaldunski: Let the memory of V-E Day inspire us to make common sacrifices

Dear Editor: May 8 marks the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day when millions celebrated the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. My grandfather, Gordon Matz, was an Army staff sergeant on three-day leave in Paris when Germany surrendered just two days before his 21st birthday, an experience he has recounted with fondness many times over the years.

The coronavirus pandemic has prevented our family from gathering to celebrate his 96th birthday this year, but we are no less grateful for his service and thankful for the many years we have enjoyed with him since. His sacrifice and perseverance through extreme hardship instills me with optimism that America will overcome our current challenges to create a better world for ourselves and future generations.

My grandfather landed at Normandy in July 1944 with the 391st Anti-Aircraft Artillery (AAA) Battalion and supported the Allied Liberation of France leading up to V-E Day. He then guarded top ranking Nazi war criminals in Luxembourg and Nuremberg before returning home in January 1946. There will be no large gatherings this year to celebrate the 75th anniversary of V-E Day like those held last year to commemorate the D-Day invasion, but we cannot let the result of that historic battle go unrecognized.